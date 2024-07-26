Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.45

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

