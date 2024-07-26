Financial Comparison: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) vs. Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Affimed has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Affimed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Affimed and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -2,361.94% -135.81% -87.96% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -40.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $8.95 million 8.68 -$114.66 million N/A N/A CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.01) -1.10

This table compares Affimed and CannaPharmaRX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CannaPharmaRX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affimed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Affimed and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 0 6 0 3.00 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affimed presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 716.99%. Given Affimed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Affimed is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Affimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops AFM32, an ICE candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration with Artiva Biotherapeutics to develop the combination of AFM13 with Artiva's AB-101 NK cell therapy; license and strategic collaboration agreement with Roivant Sciences Ltd. to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules, including AFM32, in oncology; and research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates, which includes novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to treat multiple cancers. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Free Report)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.