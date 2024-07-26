Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Announces Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FNWD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

