First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.16

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 261463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FHB. Barclays lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,936,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

