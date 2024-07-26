First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.54

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 271063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

