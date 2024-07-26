First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $216.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 24.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 36.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

