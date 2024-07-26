First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 205.0% in July

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,846. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

