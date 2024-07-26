First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 600.0% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.