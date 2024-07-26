First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 600.0% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

