First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 8,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

