First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $55.44.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3729 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 716,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 49,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

