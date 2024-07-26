First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $55.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3729 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
