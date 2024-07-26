First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 109.0% in July

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FEX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $100.88.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.