First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 109.0% in July

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FEX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

