First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 696.0% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 421,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,819. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.