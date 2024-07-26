Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.19.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.2 %

FI opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $162.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

