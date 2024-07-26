Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $29.24 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 149,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

