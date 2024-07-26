Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 30,750.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Five9 were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 913,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,448. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

