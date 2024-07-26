Flare Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.49 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $847.70 million and $6.49 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,347,456,923 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01896867 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,159,987.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

