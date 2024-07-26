Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Stock Down 2.6 %

Flex stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.