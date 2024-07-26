Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Price Up 8.6% Following Strong Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $78.41. 196,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,197,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $91,504,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 276.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222,796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2,809.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

