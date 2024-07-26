Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.60

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 283489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 203,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

