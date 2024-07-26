Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.66

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 320940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 300,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,897,500 shares of company stock worth $854,625. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

