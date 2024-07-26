Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VTV traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.98. 1,475,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,905. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

