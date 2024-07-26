Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,723. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

