Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,963 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 728,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

