Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,402. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average of $261.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

