Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 7,681,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,562,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

