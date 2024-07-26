Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 92,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 456,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 777,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

