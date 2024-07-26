Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 58 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $20.32 on Friday, hitting $882.95. 1,281,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

