Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

