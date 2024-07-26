Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

