Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 39,035 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,035 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,326,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.