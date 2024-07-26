Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,281,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,919. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

