FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 92.9% in July

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRMO Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FRMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 11,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,138. FRMO has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

