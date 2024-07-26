FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $132.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 4.1 %

FTAI opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

