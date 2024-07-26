FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00. FTAI Aviation traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $112.34. Approximately 505,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,001,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.33.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.23.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

