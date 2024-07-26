FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.100-8.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 214,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,450. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.64. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.38. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

