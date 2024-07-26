FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.100-8.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.10-8.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $225.40. 214,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.38. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

