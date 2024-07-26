FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCN opened at $226.48 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.53.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.38. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 458.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $584,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

