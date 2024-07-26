Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $105.40 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $105.40 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00004632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.7897071 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $15,776,798.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

