FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.