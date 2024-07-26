FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$156.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The company has a market cap of C$99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

