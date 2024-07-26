FY2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $270.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

