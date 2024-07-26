FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

