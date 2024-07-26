Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 86.9% in July

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 172,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

