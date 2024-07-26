GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.45. 1,970,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,257,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GameStop

GameStop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.54 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $84,106 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.