Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Shares of Gamma Communications stock remained flat at $13.14 on Friday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.
About Gamma Communications
