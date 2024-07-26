Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Geberit Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. Geberit has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $64.23.
Geberit Company Profile
