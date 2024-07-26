Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Geberit Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. Geberit has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $64.23.

Featured Stories

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

