General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $324.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $290.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.82 and a 200 day moving average of $281.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.