General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Disappointing Earnings

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $276.79 and last traded at $280.36. Approximately 608,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,048,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.46.

The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

