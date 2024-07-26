General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.47 and last traded at $170.05. Approximately 2,127,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,128,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.