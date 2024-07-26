Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Down to $32.56

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $30.41. Gentex shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 224,570 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Gentex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.